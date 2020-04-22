HML (LON:HMLH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Shares of HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34), with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.41.

HML Company Profile (LON:HMLH)

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

