Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.00

Bisichi Mining PLC (LON:BISI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.99), with a volume of 16000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 million and a P/E ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.81.

About Bisichi Mining (LON:BISI)

Bisichi Mining Plc engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. The company is also involved in the share dealing and retail property investment activities. Bisichi Mining Plc was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

