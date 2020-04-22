Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $280.00

Crossword Cybersecurity PLC (LON:CCS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.68) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.95), with a volume of 2358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.60).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 343 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 421.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16.

About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc commercializes cyber security related technologies. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, a Software-as-a-Service solution that enables medium and large companies to assess and monitor the cyber security risks of their supplier base. It also provides software engineering and cyber security consulting services.

