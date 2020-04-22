Route1 (CVE:ROI) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.72

Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 259600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a market cap of $22.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 643.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41.

About Route1 (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.