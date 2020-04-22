AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.42

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.42 and last traded at C$13.92, with a volume of 188828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.82.

BOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $304.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$113.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

