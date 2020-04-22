Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.18

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp (CVE:MMA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 150000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market cap of $13.28 million and a PE ratio of -56.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 60% interest in two mineral exploration permit licenses covering an area of 506 square kilometers located in Solwezi, Zambia.

