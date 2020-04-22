Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.06

Falcon Gold Corp (CVE:FG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1741179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Falcon Gold (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include the Central Canada cobalt, copper, and gold project; the Coomer Lake vanadium-titanium project; the Wabunk cobalt and copper project; and the Burton gold property located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.