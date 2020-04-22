Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.09

Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 204300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX)

Orefinders Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold assets in the Abitibi region of Ontario. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, and nickel. The company's properties include the Mirado project that comprises 12 patented claims covering an area of 5,800 acres located in the Town of Kirkland Lake in north-eastern Ontario; the McGarry project comprising 46 patented mining claims and 5 mining licenses covering an area of 681 hectares situated in Virginiatown, Ontario; and the Knight project consisting of 14 patented leases and 79 mining claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares situated in the Knight and Tyrrell townships of Ontario.

