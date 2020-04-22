Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1062500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$503,244.00.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Lomiko Metals from C$0.33 to C$0.11 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

