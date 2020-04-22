Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to report sales of $119.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.30 million and the lowest is $106.70 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $138.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $445.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.38 million to $571.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $532.07 million, with estimates ranging from $477.54 million to $572.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of INN stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.
