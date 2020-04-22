Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to report sales of $119.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.30 million and the lowest is $106.70 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $138.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $445.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.38 million to $571.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $532.07 million, with estimates ranging from $477.54 million to $572.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INN. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of INN stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

