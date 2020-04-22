International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will report sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 110,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.05 per share, for a total transaction of $14,913,976.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,788,931 shares of company stock valued at $208,025,303 and have sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

