Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) will report sales of $70.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.60 million to $72.00 million. Sailpoint Technologies posted sales of $60.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will report full year sales of $314.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $325.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $359.12 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $378.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sailpoint Technologies.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.16.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.08 and a beta of 2.15. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $323,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,003,300. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

