$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $620.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

