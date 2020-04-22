Weyerhaeuser Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,639 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the average volume of 2,064 call options.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $231,072,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,787,000 after acquiring an additional 807,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.