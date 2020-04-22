$101.88 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report $101.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.67 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $114.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $422.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.31 million to $540.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $493.49 million, with estimates ranging from $434.78 million to $542.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million.

HT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.19.

HT stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $225.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.01. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 15,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,805.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 183,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,802 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

