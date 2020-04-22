Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for State Street Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

STT opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $389,406,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,390,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,507,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

