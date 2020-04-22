Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for State Street Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:STT)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

STT opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $389,406,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,390,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,507,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Trade War

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Summit Hotel Properties Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.53 Million
Summit Hotel Properties Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.53 Million
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion
Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Million
Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Million
$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC This Quarter
$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC This Quarter
Weyerhaeuser Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Weyerhaeuser Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Short Interest in Wyndham Destinations Decreases By 9.4%
Short Interest in Wyndham Destinations Decreases By 9.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report