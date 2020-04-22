Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFAB. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 721,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,197 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

