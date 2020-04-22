The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,790,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 54,647,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

