The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,790,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 54,647,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.
Several research firms have issued reports on WU. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of The Western Union from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.