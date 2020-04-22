Facebook (FB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FB stock opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.19. The company has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock valued at $17,271,453 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Edward Jones raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

