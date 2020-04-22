Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Update

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 5,247,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.98. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

