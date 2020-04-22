Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 18,575,700 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

PTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palatin Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

