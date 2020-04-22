Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 1,351,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

WHD opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $991.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.05. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

