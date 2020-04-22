Analysts Anticipate Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Brokerages predict that Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) will announce sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

