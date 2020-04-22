Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Drops By 7.3%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United States Antimony stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 10.67% of United States Antimony worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

