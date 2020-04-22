Short Interest in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Decreases By 5.7%

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 16,549,900 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 510,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,213,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.78.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.