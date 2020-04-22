Zacks: Analysts Expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Billion

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $6.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 billion and the lowest is $6.45 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $26.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.14 billion to $26.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $27.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$532.00 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc This Quarter
$532.00 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc This Quarter
Zacks: Analysts Expect Mondelez International Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Billion
Zacks: Analysts Expect Mondelez International Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Billion
Brokerages Expect Perspecta Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion
Brokerages Expect Perspecta Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion
$46.55 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp Inc This Quarter
$46.55 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp Inc This Quarter
WhiteHorse Finance Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.12 Million
WhiteHorse Finance Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.12 Million
Aytu Bioscience Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Aytu Bioscience Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report