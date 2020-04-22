Zacks: Analysts Expect Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.53 Billion

Analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $6.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.60 billion and the lowest is $6.45 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $26.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.14 billion to $26.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $27.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

