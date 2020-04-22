Brokerages Expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Perspecta posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Perspecta has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Perspecta by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

