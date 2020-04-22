$46.55 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) will report sales of $46.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $48.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $35.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $192.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.90 million to $193.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $196.75 million, with estimates ranging from $194.30 million to $199.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $431.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

