WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.12 Million

Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $17.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.58 million and the highest is $17.73 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $15.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $64.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.03 million to $65.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.64 million, with estimates ranging from $66.87 million to $68.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 45.98%.

WHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 168,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,775. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 295,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHF opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $155.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.44%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

