Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. Aytu Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 276.19% and a negative net margin of 277.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Research analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu Bioscience (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.