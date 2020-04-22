I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $35.02 on Monday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($4.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($3.26). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other I-Mab news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. acquired 894,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $33,892,599.68. Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $15,200,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,294,736 shares of company stock valued at $86,972,600.

I-Mab Company Profile

