Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

