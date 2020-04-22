Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.56.
NASDAQ BHF opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.98.
In other news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
