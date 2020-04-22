Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BECN. Wedbush cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.27.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $391,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 130,148 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

