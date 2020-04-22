LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

BNTC stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

About BENITEC BIOPHAR/S

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

