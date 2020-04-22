Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. Brooks Automation has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,588 shares of company stock worth $3,463,821 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

