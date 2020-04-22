Oppenheimer Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $24.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CARG. Benchmark lowered their target price on CarGurus from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.07. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. Analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $88,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,830,182 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,474 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,112. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

