Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of CARR opened at $14.69 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.25.
About Carrier Global
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
