Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CARR opened at $14.69 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carrier Global stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

