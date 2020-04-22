Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARR opened at $14.69 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carrier Global stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

