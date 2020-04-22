Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a report issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CARR opened at $14.69 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.25.
Carrier Global Company Profile
There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.
