Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. CL King assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $82.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $141.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

