Morgan Stanley Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $560.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report published on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $522.59.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $490.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 42.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 80.9% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.