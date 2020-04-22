CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.29.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $178.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average is $200.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

