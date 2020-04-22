JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COMM. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Commscope from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Commscope from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

COMM stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. Commscope has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commscope will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commscope news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commscope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29,535 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,135,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 551,620 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Commscope by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 71,719 shares in the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

