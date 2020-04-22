Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.56.

Criteo stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $583.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.07. Criteo has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after buying an additional 2,035,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

