Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CVLT stock opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CommVault Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.