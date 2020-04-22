Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at MKM Partners from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s current price.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Shares of DENN opened at $9.05 on Monday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $530.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Denny’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Denny’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Denny’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in Denny’s by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 9,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

