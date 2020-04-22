Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Get Docusign alerts:

Shares of DOCU opened at $99.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. Docusign has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $177,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 475,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,120,703.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Docusign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.