Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Charter Equity

Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $247.65 on Friday. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.13 and a 200-day moving average of $290.02. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

