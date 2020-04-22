Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) to Buy

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,495.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.04%. Research analysts expect that Atomera will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atomera news, insider Francis Laurencio sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $28,965.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in Atomera by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Atomera by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,610,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

