Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

