Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARDS. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.18. Equities analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

